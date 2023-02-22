Bishop Lucia to concelebrate with Ukrainian counterpart marking invasion anniversary

Bishop Paul Chomnycky (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

A pontifical divine liturgy for peace in Ukraine will be offered this Sunday morning, February 26, at 10AM at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia has been invited by Most Reverend Paul Chomnycky, bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Diocese of Stamford (CT), to concelebrate the Mass.

“I am deeply moved to have been asked by the parishioners and clergy of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Parish to make a pastoral visit in conjunction with the pastoral visit of their own bishop,” Bishop Lucia said. “It will be an honor for me to concelebrate the Divine Liturgy with Bishop Chomnycky and especially on such a solemn occasion as we pray for peace in Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of its sovereign borders.”

It was on February 24, 2022 that Ukrainians awoke to the news of the invasion, a major escalation of a conflict dating to 2014. Earlier today in his weekly audience, Pope Francis observed the “sad anniversary,” calling the conflict an “absurd and cruel war.”

Bishop Lucia asks “all our parishes to continue to pray for and support the many needs of the Ukrainian people as they seek to stand up to the unjust oppression in their midst. May Our Lady, Protector of Ukraine, pray for and continue to watch over our sisters and brothers! Slava isusu khrystu/Glory to Jesus Christ!”

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church is located at 207 Tompkins St, Syracuse, NY 13204.