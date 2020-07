Bishop Douglas J. Lucia has appointed Deacon Thomas Cuskey as the Director of Deacon Formation for the Diocese of Syracuse, effective July 1, 2020.

Deacon Cuskey served as the Associate Director of Deacon Formation under Director Father Lou Aiello until Father Aiello’s passing in 2019. Deacon Cuskey immediately stepped in as interim director at that time.

Deacon Cuskey will continue his ministry at Christ the King and Pope John XXIII parishes in Liverpool.