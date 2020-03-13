Bishop Lucia’s novena prayer for an end to the coronavirus pandemic

Parishioner Charles Lee prays the rosary in late July near a stained-glass window at Holy Rosary Church in Hartshorne, Okla. (CNS photo | Dave Crenshaw, Eastern Oklahoma Catholic)

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia has written a special novena prayer for an end to the coronavirus pandemic. The faithful are asked to begin this nine-day prayer the weekend of March 14-15. The text of the prayer is below. Download a PDF of the prayer here.

Novena Prayer for an End to the Coronavirus Pandemic

O Mary, full of grace, Patroness of this nation and Mother of the Church, in this time of illness and worldwide need we seek your intercession for the human family before your Son’s throne of grace and mercy. We ask for strength in adversity, health in weakness, and comfort in sorrow. Help us, O Blessed Mother, to be filled with confidence and trust in the tender compassion of our God. Let us not be afraid, like our own Saint Marianne Cope, who entrusted her life and ministry among the outcasts of society into the care of our Divine Physician. Continue to watch over all who are sick as well as those who care for them and give wisdom to all who are seeking a cure. We ask this through Christ, our Lord. Amen.