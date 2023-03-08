Bishop’s Lenten Retreat focuses on the Real Presence

Noted national speaker to preach.

“As I have done for you, so you should also do.” This message from the Gospel of John will be the focus of the Bishop’s Lenten Retreat to be held next week at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Syracuse. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia invites all to attend, March 13 through 15, Monday through Wednesday evenings at 6:30.

The featured speaker will be Father Patrick Briscoe, OP, a nationally known presenter on the current National Eucharistic Revival. The core Catholic belief of the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist will be part of his focus.

“A Pew Research study suggested a few years ago that two-thirds of Catholics don’t know what the Real Presence means,” Father cites, referencing that Eucharist is the true body and blood of Christ. “This is what galvanized the Eucharistic Revival, but behind that, in order to lead people to the Eucharist, your mission has at its heart the need for evangelization.”

Father adds that “we invite people to come to know the Lord, because the Eucharist is the Lord.” The mission is also to help the faithful build their relationship with Jesus. “But there’s a broader work at stake here. Our time together will be about evangelization.”

Father states that one of the challenges to understanding and embracing the Real Presence is a lack of deeper knowledge about the Catholic faith, even among those who may think they know it inside and out.

“I think one of our one of our most important jobs as disciples is to figure out how to make the proposal of faith in such a way that it will move people beyond what they think they know,” Father says. “That’s why that creative invitation to join us has to capture people’s hearts and lead us out of our preconceived notions into what Christ is really going to do for us.”

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Father Briscoe joined the Order of Preachers in 2010. Father has served as a chaplain and instructor of theology at Providence College and as a parish priest as well. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of Aleteia and currently serves in the same position with OSV News, the news service providing outlets like the Catholic Sun with national and international news coverage.

Each evening will include a presentation or homily from Fr. Briscoe. Prayer, Scripture, exposition and adoration will be part of Monday and Tuesday’s program, with opportunities to receive the Sacrament of Penance on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a Votive Mass of the Holy Eucharist will be celebrated.

Each evening’s service will also be livestreamed for the convenience of those living outside the greater Syracuse area. Visit youtube.com/syrdio.org to participate.