Lenten retreat focuses on the Living Water

“We turn our attention to Christ, our rock. … It is from this rock that you and I come to find living water.”

With these words, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia welcomed both in-person and online faithful to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception’s Lenten retreat on the evening of Tuesday, March 15.

The liturgy was a peaceful blend of Scripture readings, music and reflection. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction were also part of the evening service.

The theme of “living water” permeated the evening as the Bishop shared “To still waters he leads me; he restores my soul” from Psalm 23, the Gospel of John and the story of the Samaritan woman at the well. Bishop Lucia invited those attending to “simply gaze at the monstrance. … Just relax knowing that you and I are in God’s presence.” He then asked attendees to put themselves in the place of the Samaritan woman. Rereading the Gospel and repeating the petition “Jesus, give me this water,” Bishop painted verbal pictures of the time and place of the Gospel passage, urging retreatants to seek Jesus’ help in healing and dealing with life’s challenges.

Bishop Lucia’s reflection continued with more modern references and examples of living water, eventually moving to a synopsis of the Sacraments of Initiation. He told those present that Baptism initiates us to God’s life “but it’s a flood. We so often think of it that little trickle of water … but that little trickle is a great flood.” In Confirmation “our God is ready to meet you and me wherever we find ourselves on the road of life.” And, in the Eucharist, we find “our food for the journey …, our nourishment which helps us to be transformed in Christ more and more.”

The retreat is available online for viewing at any time. Visit thecatholicsun.com and click the link on our home page or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7R6KiVUw5g&t=1236s.