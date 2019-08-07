Bishops of the Diocese of Syracuse

Most Rev. Patrick Anthony Ludden

Born Feb. 4, 1836, in County Mayo, Ireland, the son of Anthony and Ellen (Fitzgerald) Ludden. Ordained a priest May 21, 1864, for the Albany Diocese. Served as pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Malone; Chancellor of the Albany Diocese; theologian and companion to Bishop Conroy at the 20th Ecumenical Council of the Vatican; Vicar General of Diocese of Albany and rector of Albany Cathedral; and pastor of St. Peter’s Church, Troy. Appointed Bishop of Syracuse Dec. 14, 1886; consecrated May 1, 1887 at Assumption Church. Chose St. John the Evangelist as his Cathedral; took St. Mary’s as the cathedral of the diocese in 1904. Motto: “Justice and Peace. “Died Aug. 6, 1912, and is buried in the Cathedral crypt.

Most Rev. John Grimes

Born Dec. 18, 1852, the son of John and Bridget (Hammon) Grimes, of Doughanmore, County Limerick, Ireland. Ordained a priest February 19, 1882, in Albany. Served as assistant to Rev. Dr. James A. O’Hara, pastor of St. Mary’s; pastor in Whitesboro and of St. Mary’s. Consecrated Bishop of Imeria and Co-adjutor Bishop of Syracuse to Bishop Ludden May 16, 1909, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Named Bishop of Syracuse August 6, 1912. Motto: “Be a Mother to Us.” Died July 26, 1922, and is buried in the Cathedral crypt.

Most Rev. Daniel Joseph Curley

Born June 16, 1869, the son of Michael and Margaret (Swan) Curley, of New York City. Ordained a priest in Rome, Italy, May 19, 1894. Served as assistant at Church of the Holy Name in Manhattan, archdiocese secretary, and pastor of Our Lady of Solace in the Bronx. Elected as Bishop of Syracuse Feb. 19, 1923, and consecrated May 1, 1923, in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Installed as Bishop of the Syracuse Diocese May 15, 1923, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Motto: “Hail, Our Hope!” During his tenure, established the Society for the Propagation of Faith; established 28 parishes; built 10 grammar schools and 8 high schools; saw the establishment of Loretto Rest and Lourdes Hospital; invited the Dominican Sisters of Perpetual Rosary to open the first home for cloistered nuns in Syracuse; and made music a part of the daily curriculum in diocesan schools. Died August 3, 1932, and is buried in the Cathedral crypt.

Most Rev. John Aloysius Duffy

Born on Oct. 29, 1884, in Jersey City, N.J., the son of Patrick Joseph and Anna Marie (Smith) Duffy. Ordained a priest June 13, 1908. Served as assistant at Our Lady of Grace, Hoboken; professor of Literature and Languages, Seton Hall College; instructor in church history at Newark Seminary; Domestic Prelate to His Holiness, Pope Pius XI with the title of Rt. Rev. Msgr.; Chancellor, Vicar General and Administrator of the Diocese of Newark; pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Jersey City. Consecrated Bishop of Syracuse April 21, 1933, in Sacred Heart Cathedral, Newark; installed as Bishop of Syracuse in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception July 11, 1933. Motto: “Wisdom from Above.” Appointed Bishop of Buffalo January 9, 1937; installed April 14, 1937. Died September 27, 1944, and is buried in Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City.

Most Rev. Walter Andrew Foery

Born July 6, 1890, in Rochester, the son of William Foery and Agnes (O’Brien) Foery. Ordained a priest June 10, 1916, in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Rochester. Served as pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Rochester; director of Rochester Catholic Charities; pastor of Most Holy Rosary Church, Rochester, NY; Vice Chairman of Rochester, NY, Council of Social Agencies. Appointed Bishop of Syracuse May 26, 1937, the youngest priest ever appointed to be Bishop of Syracuse. Consecrated August 18, 1937, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Rochester and installed September 1, 1937. Motto: Stand Firm in the Faith. During his tenure, helped establish Le Moyne and Maria Regina Colleges; ordained 257 priests; opened 10 high schools and 38 grammar schools; erected 42 new parishes and dedicated 84 new church buildings; opened a retreat house, three new hospitals, and a new chancery building; and launched CYO programs and youth camps. Appointed assistant at the Pontifical Throne Dec. 11, 1961. Retired August 4, 1970, the longest-serving Bishop of Syracuse. Died May 10, 1978, and is buried in the priests’ plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery, DeWitt.

Most Rev. David Frederick Cunningham

Born December 3, 1900, in Walkerville, Montana, the son of David and Mary (Fitzgerald) Cunningham. Ordained a priest June 12, 1926, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Rochester. Served as assistant pastor of St. Ambrose Church, Endicott; assistant at Loretto Rest; assistant at St. John’s Church, Camden; secretary to Bishop Curley, Bishop Duffy, Bishop Foery; chancellor and vicar general of the diocese; pastor of St. John the Baptist, Syracuse. Named Auxiliary Bishop of Syracuse and Titular Bishop of Lampsacus April 5, 1950; consecrated June 8, 1950 — the first time a priest ordained for Syracuse was advanced to the ranks of the Episcopacy. Participated in the Second Vatican Council. Appointed co-adjutor Bishop of Syracuse with right of succession June 21, 1967. Named Bishop of Syracuse Aug. 4, 1970. Motto: “All Things in Charity.” Resigned Dec. 3, 1975, at age 75 but continued to serve as apostolic administrator. Died Feb. 22, 1979, and is buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery, DeWitt.

Most Rev. Frank J. Harrison

Born Aug. 20, 1912, the son of Frank J. and Mary Flynn Harrison of Syracuse and a native of St. Lucy’s Church. Ordained a priest June 4, 1937, in Rochester for the Diocese of Syracuse. Served as assistant director, Utica Catholic Charities; associate pastor, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Utica, St. Mary’s in Binghamton, and Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse; first pastor of St. Andrew, Syracuse; pastor of St. Patrick, Binghamton, and St. James, Syracuse. Appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Syracuse, March 1, 1971; consecrated on April 22, 1971. Appointed Bishop of Syracuse Nov. 16, 1977. Motto: “Unity in Christ.” Retired June 16, 1987. Died May 1, 2004, and is buried in his family plot at St. Agnes Cemetery, Syracuse.

Most Rev. Joseph T. O’Keefe

Born March 12, 1919, the son of Michael and Bridget O’Sullivan O’Keefe of New York City. Ordained a priest April 17, 1948, for the Archdiocese of New York. Served as associate pastor of St. Luke’s in the Bronx, biology instructor and Dean of Studies at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, Editor of the Catholic Encyclopedia for School and Home, biology instructor at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry and St. Joseph Seminary in Yonkers, Associate Superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of New York, Archdiocesan Secretary for Education, Chancellor and Vicar General of the Archdiocese, and pastor of St. John the Evangelist in Manhattan. Appointed Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of New York and titular bishop of Tre Taverne July 3, 1982; consecrated at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Sept. 8, 1982. Appointed Bishop of Syracuse June 16, 1987; installed August 3, 1987. Motto: “Look to Jesus.” Retired May 29, 1995. Died September 2, 1997, and is buried in the Cathedral crypt.

Most Rev. James M. Moynihan

Born July 6, 1932, the son of Michael J. and Caroline (Horigan) Moynihan of Rochester. Ordained a priest Dec. 15, 1957, in Rome, Italy. Earned a licentiate in theology from the North American College and Gregorian University, Rome, and a doctorate in canon law, summa cum laude, from Gregorian University. Served as associate pastor, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Rochester; defender of the bond and promoter of justice in the diocesan tribunal; secretary to Bishop James E. Kearney; vice chancellor of the Diocese of Rochester; chancellor of the Diocese of Rochester; Catholic chaplain, Monroe County jail; Catholic chaplain, Rochester police department Catholic chaplain, Highland Hospital, Rochester; pastor, St. Joseph parish Penfield; director, bishop’s annual Catholic Thanksgiving Appeal; associate secretary general, Catholic Near East Welfare Association. Appointed Bishop of Syracuse April 4, 1995; ordained and installed May 29, 1995. Motto: “Support One Another in Love.” Retired April 21, 2009. Died March 6, 2017, and is buried in the Cathedral crypt.

Most Rev. Robert J. Cunningham

Born June 18, 1943, the son of Cecil and Grace Cunningham of Buffalo. Ordained a priest May 24, 1969, at St. Joseph New Cathedral in Buffalo. Earned both Bachelor of Arts and Master of Divinity degrees at St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora and a Licentiate Degree in Canon Law from Catholic University of America. Served as associate pastor at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Kenmore; assistant pastor at St. John the Baptist, Kenmore; pastor of St. Louis Church, Buffalo; secretary to Bishop Edward D. Head; a judge in the marriage tribunal; and assistant chancellor, vice-chancellor, chancellor, vicar general, and administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo. Appointed Bishop of Ogdensburg March 9, 2004; ordained and installed May 18, 2004. Motto: “Our Mother the Church.” Appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse April 21, 2009; installed May 26, 2009. Concurrently served as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Rochester from September 21, 2012, to Jan. 3, 2014. Retired Aug. 8, 2019.

Photos and text provided by the Diocese of Syracuse.