Blessed Sacrament School pupils participate in first Mass of school year

Submitted by Joan Decker

There was no bad luck on Friday, the 13th, for the students and teachers of Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse as they celebrated their first school Mass of the new semester.

Father Severine Yagaza, pastor of the linked parishes of Blessed Sacrament and St. Vincent de Paul, included the children in his homily with questions about their summer as well as a few about their faith.

A school Mass is held at 9 a.m. every first Friday of the month, with a different class responsible for music selection, readings, and the Offertory presentation.

Many parishioners attend this celebration of Mass each month because it is always joyful as well as spiritual. The school choir leads the singing and Father Yagaza encourages the students to participate. Their responses to his questions are always heartfelt and sincere.