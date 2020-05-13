Bright Spots May 14: Mobile Mother’s Day blessings

Father Jason Hage, pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Hamilton and St. Joan of Arc Mission in Morrisville, offered a special Marian blessing upon all mothers, grandmothers, godmothers, and spiritual mothers who drove up to his outdoor station at St. Mary’s May 10. Visitors were blessed with an icon of the Blessed Mother and gifted a carnation. (Photo courtesy Father Hage)

Father Chris Celentano, pastor of St. Rose of Lima in North Syracuse, was inspired by Father Hage to offer a similar blessing at his parish the same day. More than 150 cars visited to receive a blessing, Father Celentano said, and he saw many smiles, some tears, and “a lot of consolation.” (Photo courtesy Father Celentano)