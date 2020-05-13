Bright Spots May 14: Parade, lunches prove love for teachers at St. John the Evangelist in Binghamton

By James Fountaine | Principal

BINGHAMTON — Even though children are learning from a distance, they still love their teachers. Teacher Appreciation Week at St. John the Evangelist School gave them a great opportunity to show their love.

On May 4, we launched our YouTube video with messages from our families to teachers. Each family submitted a 15- to 20-second video clip with a greeting to school staff. Joe Howell, parent volunteer, put them together to create a 20-minute outpouring of love.

On May 6, our PTA President organized a luncheon for our teachers. Parent volunteers delivered lunches to the homes of teachers throughout Broome and Tioga counties. They were also given a “Saints” lawn sign.

On the evening of May 7, we had a Teacher Appreciation Parade. Teachers were invited to the school and stood along the sidewalk (socially distanced, of course) and families drove their cars and vans down the street, led by New York State Police and Binghamton City Police cars. Families decorated cars, made posters, honked horns, and even played music — “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

It was a great week and a wonderful testimony for the special relationship that families have with their teachers at St. John the Evangelist School.