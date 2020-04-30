Camp Nazareth cancels summer camp

Camp Nazareth, run by Catholic Charities of Madison/Oneida counties, has canceled its three-week residential summer camp because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Camp Nazareth has operated since 1953 in Woodgate, with more than 300 acres in the Adirondack Park. Three weeks in July typically draw 100 to 130 boys and girls ages 8 to 15, said Oneida/Madison counties Catholic Charities area director Denise Cavanaugh.

“Sometimes making the right decision can be the hardest one of all,” Cavanaugh said in an April 21 announcement on the camp’s website and Facebook page. “Due to the uncertainty of the times, we have made the challenging decision to cancel our Camp Nazareth 2020 residential camping season.”

Nazareth Camp may resume private rentals later in the summer, she said.

The camp is planning “virtual Camp Nazareth” July 5-July 24 so campers can stay active and enjoy some camp traditions.

The status of Lourdes Camp in Skaneateles, run by Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, remains up in the air. All six weeks are already filled for this summer, but “Lourdes is continuing to evaluate in consultation with the county health department,” said Mike Melara, Onondaga County Catholic Charities director.

Lourdes typically serves 250 residential campers a week and about 50 day campers, ages 7-14, in each of its six weeks, he said.