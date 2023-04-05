Cardinal Dolan brings IGNITE conference attendees to their feet

He may have arrived a little late but he brought a message of faith that is very timely.

His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, was the keynote speaker for the IGNITE 2023 Catholic Men’s Conference held March 25 at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

As often happens these days, an airline delay moved Cardinal Dolan’s address to a little later in the day’s schedule than planned. Based on the standing ovation reaction of the hundreds in attendance, the Cardinal’s message was worth the little extra wait.

The day started, as usual, with Mass followed by presentations from the day’s speakers.

Michael McGlinn, an international award-winning filmmaker and founder of Sistine Films and Face of Mercy, brought his varied background and experiences to the conference. McGlinn has produced original soundtracks for Catholic film productions. He is also a music recording artist, working with Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine, The Allman Brothers Band and Genesis. In keeping with something of a sports tradition among IGNITE speakers, McGlinn also played football at Notre Dame under legendary coach Lou Holtz.

The day’s presenters also included Gus Lloyd, the host of Seize the Day, the morning talk radio show on Sirius XM’s The Catholic Channel. Lloyd has worked in Catholic radio for over 30 years, the last 15 on The Catholic Channel. Lloyd is a repeat presenter at IGNITE having addressed the conference in 2011.

Next week’s Catholic Sun will include a full report on this year’s conference.