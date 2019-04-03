Fire of faith fed at IGNITE Conference

The 11th annual IGNITE Catholic Men’s Conference drew some 900 men from across the diocese to Syracuse’s SRC Arena March 30 for a day of faith and fellowship. Bishop Robert J. Cunningham opened the daylong event with Mass and a homily that reminded attendees that God never tires of waiting for them to return to Him. (Read his complete homily on page 3 of this issue). Throughout the day, speakers Dr. John Bergsma, Chris Padgett, and Eric Mahl offered wisdom and wit to the crowd. Mahl, a former NFL player who now lives, works, and prays in service with the Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy, shared his story of conversion and ministry to those in need. He urged attendees to allow the Lord to speak to them and “to leave this conference hearing Jesus commission you to love others as He loves you right now.” Watch conference highlights from Syracuse Catholic Television at youtube.com/syrdio, and save the date for next year’s IGNITE Conference: March 28, 2020.