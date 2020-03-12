IGNITE Catholic Men’s Conference canceled



By Katherine Long | Editor

IGNITE, the Diocese of Syracuse’s annual daylong conference for Catholic men, has been canceled and registered attendees will be refunded, organizers announced Thursday evening.

“Out of concern for public health and following directives from the State of New York, OCC has cancelled events of more than 50 people, including the IGNITE Catholic Men’s Conference scheduled for March 28, 2020,” an announcement sent to registered attendees and posted on the IGNITE website said.

The 12th annual conference was to be held at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. Earlier in the day, the college announced it would begin distance learning instruction for its students March 23 and would cancel gatherings of more than 50 people on the campus prior to April 13. IGNITE regularly attracts nearly 1,000 attendees.

Men’s conference organizers said registration fees would be refunded. “We are working with our online registration service, Blackbaud, to facilitate those refunds. Those who registered through the mail will have your registration fee returned through the mail,” the statement said.

While “saddened that this important day of inspiration and fellowship will not happen this year,” organizers are already looking forward to next year’s conference, scheduled for March 20, 2021.