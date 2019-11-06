Cathedral to host classical music showcase Nov. 8 Submitted by Dan Hurley, Cathedral communications

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 259 E. Onondaga St., Syracuse, will be the setting Friday, Nov. 8, for a concert showcasing a wonderful blend of talented classical musicians with national and international reputations who enjoy a Central New York connection.

The free program will begin at 7:15 p.m. and will feature organist Philip J. Phillion, cellist Lindsay Groves, and baritone Todd Thomas.

Phillion is the Director of Music and Organist at St. Mary’s Church in Auburn, where he directs the Choir and Schola Gregoriana, and accompanies the five weekend masses on the recently-restored 1890 Carl Barckhoff and 1872 Garrett House organs.

Cellist Lindsay Groves came to Central New York years ago to successfully compete in an audition for Assistant Principal Cellist of the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra. She joined the orchestra, and served as soloist, cellist in both the SSO and Onondaga Quartets, and as member of the Artistic Advisory and Orchestra Committees, and Board of Directors.

Baritone Todd Thomas is looking forward to performing with his nephew, Mr. Phillion. He has a true international reputation and his credits include scores of performances. He has been recognized by opera companies and critics alike as one of the true Verdi baritones gracing stages today.

This Cathedral Concert is being organized by Father Joe Clemente and Cathedral Music Director and Organist Alan Lynch.