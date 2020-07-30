Catholic schools planning for in-person instruction in September

By Katherine Long | Editor

Superintendent William Crist anticipates all 22 of the diocese’s Catholic schools will be able to provide in-person, full-day instruction five days a week when the academic year begins in September.

The diocesan schools — 18 elementary schools and four junior/senior high schools across seven counties — are still finalizing their individual plans for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, however “we expect that all of our schools will be able to offer five-day instruction,” Crist said.

Schools’ plans will adhere to guidance issued by the state Department of Health, which requires schools to incorporate protocols for social distancing, use of masks and protective gear, personal hand and respiratory hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting of school spaces, and monitoring of health conditions in the school, among other requirements.

In addition to creating a plan for in-person instruction, each school is also creating a plan for delivering completely remote instruction as well as a “hybrid” plan that utilizes both in-person and remote instruction, Crist explained, should an increase in infections require schools to close or modify operations.

“Our high schools, due to curriculum and scheduling, are challenged the most to bring in-person instruction to reality,” he said. Each school will tailor its plans to its particular community, he added.

Surveys sent out to Catholic school families indicated “65 to 75% of parents would like their children to come back five days a week,” Crist said. How to best provide instruction to those students who are not ready to return in-person is part of the planning still underway, Crist explained.

Returning to in-person instruction is possible because of “the very size of our schools and the communities that make them up,” Crist said.

About 4,300 students, from pre-K3 to grade 12, are currently enrolled across the 22 schools, and the average class size is 15 students, he said.

Some of the schools are starting to see upticks in enrollment as public schools announce their plans, Crist added.

“We believe through the recommendations and practices that have been put forth by the Departments of Health, both locally and at the state level, that we are able to adhere to those practices, and in so doing, are then able to come back together as a school community and as a faith community,” Crist said.

Reopening plans are to be submitted to the Department of Health by July 31 and to the Education Department by August 7, according to guidance from the State Office of Religious and Independent Schools. New York State will make the final determination on reopening schools across the state the week of Aug. 1 to 7.