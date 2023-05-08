Catholic Sun writers win two awards at Syracuse Press Club dinner

Catholic Sun Editor Deacon Tom Cuskey and associate editor Tom Maguire won awards at the 45th annual Syracuse Press Club Professional Recognition Awards Dinner on May 6 at the Collegian Hotel & Suites in Syracuse.

The Sun competed in the category of Print Non-Daily or Special Interest.

Maguire took second place in the Sports Story category for his story, “When CBA’s Cariseo coaches, ‘they know where they stand.’”

The story quotes Mike Cariseo, the new Christian Brothers Academy girls varsity basketball head coach: “I communicate with my players. They know where they stand, they know everything. They know where they stand on the team, they know the expectations, they know what it’s gonna take to get in the starting lineup.”

Taking first place in Maguire’s category was Dean Zulkofske of The Stand newspaper for his story, “Amir Anderson Isn’t Done After Winning the 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier.”

Deacon Cuskey took honorable mention in the category of News Feature or Series for his series, “Gabby and John are getting married.” The series detailed the journey toward a traditional church wedding for the Broome County couple Gabrielle “Gabby” Gleason, the Communications & Social Media Specialist for the Diocese of Syracuse, and John Pattwell. They were married on Jan. 28 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal.

First place in News Feature or Series went to Jeff Kramer’s story in The Stand, “Humanitarian Parole.” Second place went to Eddie Velazquez for his story in The Stand, “McCarthy Manor Tenants: STOP! Condemn ‘Unacceptable’ Conditions.’”

The Syracuse Press Club’s members are journalists, educators, students and communications professionals in Central New York print, radio, television and digital media.

The press club reported receiving 377 entries across 52 categories. The judges were from partner press clubs in California, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio and Wisconsin. On average, only one-third of the entries submitted in each category earned a spot on the finalists’ list.