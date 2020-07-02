Catholic Sun wins three awards from Catholic Press Association

The Catholic Sun’s news and feature writing earned three awards from the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada July 2.

The association held its annual Catholic Media Conference virtually June 30-July 2. Awards were presented July 2.

The Catholic Sun earned the following awards:

• First Place: Best Personality Profile: “Diocese mourns Auxiliary Bishop Thomas J. Costello, leader, servant, friend ‘to those on the peripheries,” by Renée K. Gadoua

• Third place, Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event: ‘Truly a special Christmas miracle’: Donations from around diocese allow family to buy much-needed van’ by Tom Maguire

• Honorable mention: Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event: “‘Good from terrific evil’; abuse victims urge forgiveness: Two men emphasize mercy as they continue their healing journey” by Tom Maguire