CBA names Holly Dowd as Lasallian Educator of the Year

DEWITT — Christian Brothers Academy selected Holly Dowd as the 2020-2021 Lasallian Educator of the Year.

The award was announced in June 2020; however, Down was honored recently at CBA’s Virtual National Honors Society Induction Ceremony.

Dowd, who is the Director of Enrollment Management at CBA, was nominated and elected for the award by her colleagues. Fellow faculty member Ann Cabal offered a tribute to Dowd that was shared during the virtual induction ceremony.

As an educator for all of her adult life, Dowd has lived out the Lasallian virtues — from her time at Boston College, to teaching at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville, to CBA. At CBA, she taught both English and religion and helped students live out their faith in their daily lives.

“I am very honored and humbled to accept this award, and I would like to give thanks where it is due,” Dowd said. “Thank you to all of our students who take pride in being CBA Brothers for life and to our families who took a leap of faith and chose a CBA education. I thank my colleagues for this award and for partnering with me on this Lasallian mission. Lastly, I thank my family and friends for their constant love and support. You have all made my journey at CBA incredibly memorable and purposeful.”

The Lasallian Educator of the Year Award is given to a faculty member who exemplifies the ideals of St. John Baptist de La Salle. Eligible nominees must have been a Lasallian educator for at least seven years, be actively involved in fostering the mission of Lasallian education, and demonstrate an enthusiasm for the Lasallian tradition.

“Holly’s enthusiasm and love for our school shines through all her presentations to prospective students and brings many to consider and ultimately to choose to come to CBA,” said colleague Cabal. “Holly’s affection for our students does not stop when they are admitted but follows them throughout their time at CBA and beyond.”

Dowd lives in Syracuse with her husband, Marty ’75. They have two children, Kelsey ’07, and Riley ’11, and a grandson, Macklin, born last September.