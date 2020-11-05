CBA students attend Model UN Virtual Conference

DEWITT — Sixteen Christian Brothers Academy students participated in the Model United Nations (MUN) Virtual Conference hosted by Manlius Pebble Hill School on Oct. 24.

The daylong event focused on “Global Partnership for Peace and Justice.” Delegates represented countries’ committees of Disarmament and International Security, World Health Organization, United Environmental Protection, Economic and Social Crisis, General Assembly, UNICEF, Security Council, and Ending the Raj, 1947.

Seven regional high schools and approximately 110 students participated. The Syracuse Center for Peace and Social Justice was the official conference charity, and students had the option to donate monetarily or donate their time to support this organization. This day of learning introduced students to MUN debate styles and served as a solid introduction to essential committee skills to help students become engaged global citizens.

CBA senior Maya Geiss chaired the World Health Organization Committee; senior Pat Klugman, the Security Council Committee. Freshman Gabby Kleiner won the Best New Delegate award for the UNICEF Committee, and freshman Max Lachut won the Outstanding Delegate award for the General Assembly Committee.