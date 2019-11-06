Celebration of HOPE Dinner and Fundraiser slated for Nov. 15

Submitted By Tami Scott

Imagine it’s the day of the World Series. You and a guest hop on a private jet and head for the big game in a limousine, followed by a gourmet dinner and overnight stay at a five-star hotel before heading back home. Sound like a dream come true?

HOPE for Bereaved is starting a trend — and one that could potentially include you.

The not-for-profit organization is extending the opportunity to pre-bid on live auction items. The above package, donated by local businessman and philanthropist Adam Weitsman, is just one of the many items on which you can bid.

The Annual Celebration of HOPE Dinner and Fundraiser, which always includes a silent and live auction, is set for Friday, Nov. 15, at the Nicholas J. Pirro OnCenter. The pre-bid window for the live auction items began on Nov. 1 and ends on Nov. 13. Event attendees will have the last chance at bidding, so those who don’t attend the dinner may or may not get out-bid. Is it a risk you’re willing to take?

Other items include a seven-night stay in Acapulco, chocolate pearls, a Utah ski adventure, a tour of the Capitol with Congressman John Katko, a Skaneateles fun package, dinner at Delmonico’s for six with SU tickets, and a Queen for a Day package.

For more information, contact Pat at pkriesel@hopeforbereaved.com, or call 315-475-HOPE (4673). To find out more about the dinner and how to obtain tickets, contact Pat or visit hopeforbereaved.com. This year’s theme is “Seasons of Hope.”

Established in 1978, Syracuse-based HOPE for Bereaved helps grieving children and adults journey their way back to hope. Proceeds from the dinner support the organization’s core services, which include one-on-one counseling, 12 monthly support groups, and a monthly newsletter — all free of charge.