Christ the Good Shepherd Mass schedule announced

By Katherine Long | Editor

The weekend Mass schedule for Oswego’s new Christ the Good Shepherd Parish has been announced: Beginning July 6 and 7, Masses will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. (A 6:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will also be celebrated at the Newman Center on the campus of SUNY Oswego.)

In June 2018, the Oswego parishes of St. Joseph, St. Stephen, St. Mary, and St. Paul announced they would begin a process to form one faith community that worships on one church campus. The community selected Christ the Good Shepherd as its patron in August 2018.

St. Paul’s was selected and announced as the site of the new parish, effective July 1, in May. Many in Oswego have since called for a reversal of that decision in favor of St. Mary’s.

Father John Canorro has been appointed pastor of Christ the Good Shepherd, effective July 1.

The new Mass schedule was to be announced at Masses this weekend and was also shared via email blast. The daily Mass schedule is still being determined and will be announced soon, according to Deacon Nick Alvaro, administrator of St. Joseph and St. Stephen.