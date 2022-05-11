Cinco de Mayo greeting from St. Anthony’s, Syracuse

In case you missed this on our Facebook page last week on May 5:

Feliz y bendecido mes de Mayo, el mes en que celebramos a nuestra Santa Madre María, pedimos sus bendiciones y protección, y también les deseamos que la celebración del cinco de Mayo sea buena para las personas que la celebran.

Todos están invitados a asistir a nuestra Misa en Español cada Domingo a las 11 de la mañana en la Parroquia de San Antonio y así poder crecer nuestra fe y nuestra comunidad. ¡Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales en Instagram/facebook @stanthonysyr, y entérate de nuestros eventos! ¡Dios les bendiga!

And here it is in English, courtesy of Padre Brendan Foley:

“Happy and blessed month of May, the month in which we celebrate our Holy Mother Mary, and we ask her blessings and protection, and we hope that the celebration of Cinco de Mayo is good for all who celebrate!

“All are invited to attend Mass in Spanish every Sunday at 11 a.m. at our parish of St. Anthony to grow our faith and our community! Follow us on social media on Instagram/facebook @stanythonysyr to find out about our events. May God bless you!”

St. Anthony of Padua Church is located at 1515 Midland Ave., Syracuse, NY 13205. Gracias, Padre Brendan!