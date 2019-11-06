Columbiettes award raffle winners

Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbiettes, of North Syracuse, recently awarded prizes for its charity raffle. President Sheila Burdick and the members were pleased that Father Christopher Celentano and Msgr. Francis Osei-Nyarko were able to join them Oct. 9 to draw the winners. A Spera’s gift card went to Carol Moriarty; an Italian basket to Terry Barker; a Speedway gas card to Laurie Copeman; and a gift card basket to Frank Smith.

“We thank all who supported us and Spera’s for their gift. We will continue to help organizations such as Franciscan Northside Ministries, Food Pantries, GiGi’s playhouse, the Bishop’s Seminarian Fund, Columbiette Disaster Fund, CanTeen, Unity Acres, Brady Faith Center, SPCA, Syracuse Right to Life and many more,” the council said.