Divine Mercy nets Holy Mackerel again!

This Lent, the Sun and the Diocese of Syracuse once again teamed up to crown one parish or school as the best Lenten fish fry in the diocese — complete with a very special trophy and bragging rights for an entire year.

Congratulations to Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square, winner of the third annual Holy Mackerel Lenten Fish Fry Award! This is the parish’s second win.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this fun, friendly celebration of the fellowship and hard work in our parish communities.