Easter Mass to air on TV stations throughout the diocese

Easter Mass celebrated by Bishop Lucia will air on Sunday, April 12, on the following television stations:

• WSYR Ch. 9, Syracuse:

6 and 9 a.m.

• WBNG Ch. 12, Binghamton:

6 a.m.

• WKTV Ch. 2, Utica: 6 a.m.

Bishop Lucia’s Mass can also be viewed on the diocesan YouTube channel at youtube.com/syrdio.

Easter Mass celebrated in Spanish by Father Chris Ballard will also be available on the YouTube channel April 12.

These Masses, as well as the weekly televised Sunday Mass, are made possible by generous gifts to the annual HOPE Appeal.