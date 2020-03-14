Not going to Mass? Here’s where you can watch

A screenshot of Father John Kurgan, pastor of Holy Cross Church in DeWitt, celebrating Mass for March 15, 2020. Syracuse Catholic Television produces pre-taped Masses that air weekly on local television stations and are available any time on CTV’s YouTube channel.

By Katherine Long | Editor

On Friday, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia issued a dispensation releasing Catholics in the Diocese of Syracuse from the obligation to attend Mass, citing concern for the “health, safety, and well-being of our faith community” as coronavirus spreads.

Parishes across the diocese are taking steps to protect parishioners and most will offer Masses as scheduled. But if you’ll be staying home this weekend, here are some options for watching the celebration of Mass:

• Each week, local television stations in each region of the diocese air a pre-recorded Mass produced by Syracuse Catholic Television. Check your local listings here.

• Those same Masses are available online any time on Syracuse Catholic Television’s YouTube channel.

• Our Lady of Hope Parish in Syracuse will livestream Masses on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8:15 and 11:15 a.m. Watch them on the parish Facebook page.

• Holy Family Church in Syracuse will livestream its 10:30 a.m. Mass on its website.

• Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square will have Sunday Mass available on its Facebook page by 10:30 a.m.

Does your parish offer a livestreamed or recorded Mass? Let us know at news@thecatholicsun.com.