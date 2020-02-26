Eastern Broome parishes hold Mardi Gras celebration in Windsor

WINDSOR — More than 30 people attended a Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 24 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Windsor. The event was planned by high school students to bring children and families together from the Eastern Broome County parishes.

Young people from Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary’s, Kirkwood; St. Joseph’s, Deposit; and St. Joseph’s, Sanitaria Springs took part with food and games. A king and queen of the celebration were selected — two students who found the “baby in the cake.” They led costumed people on a parade with noisemakers outside the church under sunny skies. (Text and photos submitted by Deacon Tom Picciano)