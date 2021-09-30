Enhanced food menu planned for Oktoberfest at MHR Church in Maine

By Deacon Gary DiLallo

Maine—After several months of planning and coordinating, the Most Holy Rosary Oktoberfest has begun to take shape.

Unlike last year’s “Takeout-only event,” this year’s event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, for takeout or seating in the tent. Admission is free.

The food menu has been enhanced: ethnic food (halupki, halushki, pierogi and kielbasa), steak & cheese, sausage & peppers, chicken spiedies, hot dogs, pizza and Manhattan clam chowder.

We are also offering desserts, a bake sale, basket raffle, the pennies from heaven super raffle and kids’ games.

Legal beverages will be available, and guests can listen to the Maine Community Band, Kevin Ludwig, Gordy Gottlieb, BC Celtic Pipe & Drum and Last Call.

Deacon Jim Tokos says: “Oktoberfest is an opportunity to serve others and let them witness the Kingdom of God right here in Maine, New York.”

So come on out to Most Holy Rosary Parish in Maine, Broome County, for an enjoyable afternoon and evening of fun on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Deacon Gary DiLallo is the pastoral associate and business administrator at Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine.