Lions Club and church team up for food giveaway

Text and photo by Deacon Gary DiLallo

“It was a beautiful day on Saturday, May 16, for the Most Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus to work with the West Corner Lions Club to help those who need help during these trying times,” said Grand Knight Jim Bishop.

Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) provided a variety of milk products, including ice cream, as well as breakfast meats and pizza. Church parishioners and the Lions Club donated huge amounts of canned and boxed goods along with fresh fruits and vegetables.

“The families that drove through were very grateful and thankful for the food,” said Darlene Voltz, Human Development Co-Chair at Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine. The Human Development Committee provided food for 80 registered families, as well as another 20 families.

Deacon Gary DiLallo is the pastoral associate and business administrator at Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine.