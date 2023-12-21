Eucharistic Procession circles block to end abortion

By Michele Ryan

Fifty prayer warriors came to bring the light of Christ to illuminate the spiritual darkness and despair Dec. 7 in front of Planned Parenthood in Syracuse.

Father James Schultz said a private Mass in the back of a closed van while we said the rosary. We prayed fervently to Our Lady of Guadalupe to end the misery and death of mothers and unborn children.

After Mass, Father Schultz of Transfiguration Church in Syracuse and St. Mary of the Assumption Oratory in Oswego, led us in a Eucharistic Procession. Students from Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate in Auburn, dressed in their school uniforms, helped carry satin banners of the Blessed Mother. They were joined by altar servers, thurifers, light bearers and carriers of the processional canopy. Members of Syracuse pro-life groups joined us in saying three rosaries as we processed from East Genesee Street to Walnut Street to Madison to University back to East Genesee completely circling the block with our love and prayers.

As we reflected on the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary we could hear the sound of a nail gun firing and hammer blows from a construction site on Walnut Street. What an amazing reminder of the pain and suffering of Jesus as he was nailed to the cross.

The event concluded with us kneeling in the wet fallen leaves to pray the Divine Praises and adore Jesus in the Eucharist. I know I was not the only one with tears in my eyes. Tears of love for Jesus, tears of sorrow for hearts broken and lives lost, and tears of gratitude to be present.

Michele Ryan is a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Syracuse.