Father Ronan Murphy speaks at 37th annual rosary crusade in Utica

Dublin Ireland–born Father Ronan Murphy, Chaplain of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Youngstown, Niagara County, is pictured Oct. 3 at the 37th annual Family Rosary Crusade at St. Joseph–St. Patrick Church in Utica.

Father Murphy delivered the homily and performed a special blessing for scapulars worn by attendees. Following the Mass, those in attendance wishing for a healing were offered the opportunity to have the “Healing Shawl of Saint Padre Pio” applied to them. (Photo courtesy Tom Loughlin Jr.)