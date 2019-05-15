Film ‘Hesburgh’ to be screened May 17-23 in Syracuse

Father Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C. (Photo courtesy the University of Notre Dame)

“Hesburgh,” a feature-length documentary ﬁlm about America’s most well-known Catholic priest and longtime president of the University of Notre Dame, will be screened May 17-23 at the Regal Cinemas Destiny USA 19 in Syracuse with showings at 12:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased at www.hesburghﬁlm.com/tickets, www.regmovies.com, and the theater.

“Hesburgh,” by award-winning ﬁlmmakers Patrick Creadon, Christine O’Malley, and Jerry Barca, offers a unique glimpse at more than 50 years of American history as seen through the eyes of Father Theodore Hesburgh.

Father Hesburgh was born and raised in Syracuse, having attended Most Holy Rosary parish and parochial school (noted in the film). It was at Most Holy Rosary Church where he reported receiving his calling to become a priest.

Educator, civil-rights champion, advisor to presidents, envoy to popes, theologian, and activist, Hesburgh was called on by countless world leaders to tackle the most challenging issues of the day.

He built a reputation as a savvy political operator with a penchant for bridging the divide between bitter enemies. Through it all, he remained a man armed with a ﬁerce intelligence, a quick wit, and an unyielding moral compass — a timeless example of bipartisan leadership.

One hundred percent of proﬁts from the ﬁlm are going to charities of the Hesburgh family’s choosing.

Rebecca Croucher, president of the University of Notre Dame Alumni Club of Central NY/Syracuse, said the club will hold a pre-show gathering May 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Destiny USA’s World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, at which members of the Hesburgh family will be present to share their personal experiences growing up with Father Ted in their lives.

Croucher called it a “truly inspirational film depicting the remarkable historical journey of Reverend Theodore Hesburgh.”

For more information, contact Croucher at (315) 382-2967 or rcroucher@gmail.com.