Christ the Good Shepherd parish in Oswego celebrated First Communion July 18, with Father John Canorro celebrating. Members of the parish’s class of 40 communicants were given choices of when they wanted to celebrate their First Communion; 24 received the sacrament July 18, while others chose to do so at daily Mass or are waiting until next year when the class of 2021 celebrates.

(Photo courtesy Brenda A. Baker)