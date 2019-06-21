Update: Daily and weekend Mass schedules for Christ the Good Shepherd

By Katherine Long | Editor

The daily Mass schedule for Oswego’s new Christ the Good Shepherd Parish has been announced.

Beginning July 1, daily Masses will be celebrated as follows:

Mondays: 12:10 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s

Tuesdays: 7 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary’s

Wednesdays: 7 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Stephen’s

Thursdays: 7 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary’s

Fridays: 12:10 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s

The weekend Mass schedule was announced last weekend. Beginning July 6 and 7, Masses will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul’s. (A 6:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will also be celebrated at the Newman Center on the campus of SUNY Oswego.) The Sacrament of Confession will be available 3:30-4:15 p.m. on Saturdays.

In June 2018, the Oswego parishes of St. Joseph, St. Stephen, St. Mary, and St. Paul announced they would begin a process to form one faith community that worships on one church campus. The community selected Christ the Good Shepherd as its patron in August 2018.

St. Paul’s was selected and announced as the site of the new parish, effective July 1, in May.

Father John Canorro has been appointed pastor of Christ the Good Shepherd, effective July 1.