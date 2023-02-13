First Fridays in Syracuse: Order of Malta brings spirit of charity to altar

By Kathy Mezzalingua

Contributing writer

“I will establish peace in their homes, I will comfort them in all their afflictions.” These are two of the 12 promises given by Christ to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque for those who celebrate Mass and Communion on nine consecutive First Fridays of the month.

The Syracuse chapter of the Order of Malta invites the Catholic community to celebrate Mass together at 7:30 a.m. at the Century Club on the First Friday of every month.

These First Friday Masses are a tradition that the Order started in the early 1990s for the business and professional community. They were originally called Businessmen’s Masses, held in the Persian Terrace of the Hotel Syracuse and presided over by the late Bishop Joseph O’Keefe. The Mass attracted over 100 businesspeople and professionals who began their day with this special devotion.

The Syracuse chapter of the Order has continued the tradition on a smaller scale and is no longer limited to businessmen but open to all in the Syracuse Catholic community. Each month a different priest is invited to celebrate the Mass and give a homily on a relevant topic. A continental breakfast is served after Mass free of charge.

The Order of Malta is a lay religious order of the Catholic Church founded in 1113 and active in 120 countries, caring for people in need through medical, social and humanitarian works. The broad spectrum of social projects provides constant support for forgotten or excluded members of society.

The Syracuse chapter of the Order of Malta consists of 22 members who are committed to carrying out the mission of the Order by caring for the poor, the sick and the frail elderly. Among their many local projects are making and serving pancake breakfasts to the residents of the near Northside and celebrating monthly birthday parties for the elderly at Malta House, an assisted-living facility in North Syracuse.

During his appearance in the sixth century Christ also promised, “I will comfort them in all their afflictions, I will bestow a large blessing upon all their undertakings, I will be their strength during life and above all during death; those who promote the devotions shall have their names written in My Heart never to be blotted out.”

The next First Friday of the month is 7:30 a.m. March 3 at the Century Club, 480 James St. Parking is accessed from the back entrance on Burnet Avenue.

The members of the Order of Malta look forward to welcoming the Syracuse community to receive these very special graces promised by Christ to Sister Margaret Mary.

Editor’s note: Kathy Mezzalingua is a Dame of Malta in the Syracuse chapter.