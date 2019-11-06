Order of Malta serves up plenty of support for Joseph’s House

Submitted by Joan Cincotta, Dame of Malta

The Order of Malta, Syracuse Region, has been assisting Joseph’s House — a home for women facing an unplanned pregnancy — almost since its inception nearly five years ago. It is the only home of its kind in the area and it has filled a tremendous void that has existed in this area for many years.

On the evening of Sept. 16, members of the Order gathered to prepare a dinner of beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, salad, and a beautiful cake with “Choose Life” inscribed on it for the residents and staff of Joseph’s House. The dinner (pictured above) was a “toast” to the residents in anticipation of Respect Life Month celebrated each year in October.

Joseph’s House provides a nurturing environment for women, offering physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being to mothers and their babies through the loving direction of staff members. While there, the mothers have access to resources for educational and occupational opportunities including spiritual resources in the Catholic tradition — helping them to achieve their God-given potential.

The children enjoyed their meal in another area of the beautiful home and joined their moms and Malta members for dessert. Several of the moms shared their touching stories of how they arrived at Joseph’s House, most in absolute devastation. They related their joy in finding their way to Joseph’s House and the peace of mind they feel regarding the hardships that they are being helped to overcome. They expressed what it meant to them to be in a clean, safe home with a bedroom all their own!

After the birth of their babies, day care is provided for the babies while the mothers pursue an education or seek employment. They and their babies are allowed to remain in the home for up to two years after the child’s birth. Some even arrive at the home with a young child in tow and they are welcomed as a family.

The Syracuse Region of the Order of Malta is happy to support the works of this very special place!