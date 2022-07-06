Golf tourney raises funds for Catholic Schools scholarships

What do you get when you combine a beautiful day, a championship golf course, fun and camaraderie, and a chance to raise money and awareness for Catholic schools education? In the Diocese of Syracuse, you get the first Annual Light a Child’s Future Charity Golf Tournament.

The Shenendoah Golf Club at Turning Stone in Verona was the site of the inaugural event. The goal was good golf, of course, but most importantly the event is about raising awareness and funds for scholarships to help students and families remain in our schools and receive a quality Catholic education.

Eighty-four golfers competed in “captain and crew” teams of four. Joan Spector, Director of the Cabrini Team Health Program, sent the participants off, saying, “We are excited for the 1st Annual Light a Child’s Future Charity Golf Tournament. We look forward to a great day of golf and a wonderful celebration dinner.”

Spector thanked golfers and sponsors, which included Mutual of America, Gallagher Baker Law Office, Mackenzie Hughes CPAS, Chick-fil-A, Bond, Schoeneck & King Law Office, Mirabito Energy Products, St. Anthony’s Alumni, Merrill—George– Zuber Group, Cathedral Academy at Pompei, Top Dekk Goaltending, Mar-Con Companies, Sock Out Cancer, Pyramid Brokerage Company and Fortino Electric.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds will go directly to the scholarship fund to support families in need of tuition assistance. Spector added that “we exceeded our first-year fundraising goal and are always looking for additional support for student scholarships.”

The following url is how to give to support scholariships:

https://www.syracusediocese.org/offices/foundation/giving/light-a-childs-future-endowment-fund/