Nov 13, 2019 | Local

Grimes student-athletes sign for collegiate teams

Bishop Grimes student-athletes Rhonee Shea Pal, Sophia Hatton, Matthew Tarby, Anthony Falgiatano, and Joe Wike prepare to sign their letters of intent Nov. 13. (Sun photo | Katherine Long)

 

Five Bishop Grimes student-athletes signed letters of intent to play for collegiate sports teams today:

Rhonee Shea Pal will play lacrosse for Le Moyne College in Syracuse. A member of the Grimes varsity lacrosse team since eighth grade, Pal has also been a member of the varsity soccer, cross country, and basketball teams. In her lacrosse career “she has been a top performer in all statistical categories — such a top performer that league coaches have nominated her for all-league status since eighth grade,” Athletic Director Edward Gray said.

Sophia Hatton will play tennis for Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. A tennis player from a young age, Hatton has competed nationally on the senior and amateur tours and has been ranked as high as #10 overall in the Class of 2020. Hatton was also a section qualifier in track and broke the school record for the 1500m, Gray said.

Matthew Tarby will play baseball for Le Moyne College. A member of the varsity baseball team since eighth grade, Tarby missed his tenth grade season due to injury. He returned to the diamond last spring as a “unanimous first team all-league selection and team MVP along with Joe [Wike],” Gray said. Tarby was also the goalie of this year’s sectional championship soccer team.

Anthony Falgiatano will play golf for Le Moyne College. Participating on the golf team since seventh grade, Falgiatano set a program record of 32, has been a five-time all-league selection, and last year helped lead the team to a sectional championship. He also played basketball for the Cobras.

Joe Wike will play baseball for Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla. A member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams, Wike has been a member of the varsity baseball team since ninth grade. “A statistical leader both at the plate and on the mound for the Cobras, [Wike] has been an all-league selection every year, including team MVP last year,” Gray said.

 

