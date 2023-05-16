Growth and collaboration fuel Broome County Catholic Charities

By Deacon Tom Picciano

Contributing writer

Catholic Charities of Broome County was founded in 1937 mostly as a response to assist those affected by flooding in the Binghamton area. Msgr. Joseph Toomey had an $8,000 budget that first year.

Lori Accardi has been with Catholic Charities since 1980. She became Executive Director not long before severe flooding hit the county back in 2011.

“When I first came to the agency,” Accardi said, “there were sixty people employed and the operating budget was a million. And today we employ over 330 people, and our operating budget is about $23 million.”

While disaster assistance remains an important part of their work when needed, Broome Catholic Charities serves people in many ways.

Accardi notes that Catholic Charities started to provide Mental Health Services in the 1980s, before the County of Broome had an agency to do so. It’s still a large focus of what they do today. That includes the Assertive Community Treatment team that helps adults with severe mental illness. They provide adult protective services and advocacy for people with a mental health diagnosis. There are also peer programs, transportation assistance and help with employment.

Catholic Charities also helps housing and care for people with developmental disabilities. They reach out to children and families with counseling programs and therapy. And they offer a variety of services for students and families in a community connection center. There’s also support for runaways and homeless youth.

Accardi said that they continue to evaluate what they do.

“If programs become obsolete you know we sort of phase them out and we bring in new ones as there are changing needs,” she said.

The number of people served each year is large, close in comparison to the population of the City of Binghamton.

“We are estimating 50,000. Some of that might be duplicate count with the pantries but that’s about how many we serve,” Accardi said.

The pantries in Binghamton and Endicott provide more than just food. There’s clothing and supplies, too. Jessica’s Corner, at either location, has essentials for families with infants and young children.

Another large program provided each year is at Thanksgiving.

“(We) probably reach about 10,000 people through that. We do that with our parishes,” Accardi said.,

The churches gather items for the baskets, which are given to Catholic Charities.

“They’re very generous and supporting us and there’s other businesses and organizations throughout the community that help us.” she said.

Accardi said it is important to work with a variety of groups and agencies. While each county has a variety of providers for various programs, Accardi said that Broome County Catholic Charities is often asked by the state or county to help out.

“We enjoy collaborating with our community partners. We are very close partners with the State of New York and the County of Broome in terms of providing services,” Accardi added.

“One of our latest programs with the county public library who reached out,” she said. “They had many of their patrons coming in who were homeless and or mentally ill and who do not know where to turn for help.”

Like other employers, the agency is having a difficult time filling job vacancies now.

“We are trying to find new ways to find people that not only can do the work but are a good match for us in terms of having the mission at heart and avocation for this kind of work,” Accardi said.

There’s another, fun challenge that Accardi is looking to complete.

Accardi, who calls herself an “amateur artist,” is seeking paintings, sculptures and artwork for the 100th anniversary of Catholic Charities. The main theme is the seven teachings of Catholic Social justice.

“It’s a great time to celebrate who we are and invite artists from all over the diocese,” she said.

Details are available at the Broome County Catholic Charities website,(https://www.catholiccharitiesbc.org/news_publications/100th-anniversary-call-for-art-challenge.html) the deadline is May 31.

Accardi reflected on what the founder, Msgr. Toomey, would think about Broome County Catholic Charities is today.

“I think he would be amazed, but maybe not. You know maybe he had this vision.”