Here come the Men In Black

The Diocese of Syracuse hosted its annual Men In Black softball game July 28 at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School in Utica.

Bishop–elect Douglas J. Lucia teamed up with priests and seminarians of the diocese to take on the home team, but the MIB went home defeated, with a final score of 5 to 11.

The annual game is both a fun activity and a special way to support and raise awareness of vocations.

For more information on discerning a vocation to the priesthood or religious life, contact a member of the vocations team at (315) 470-1468 or visit vocations-syracuse.org.