Humble servants: Immaculata Award recipients have something in common

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

The 2nd Sunday of Advent carries a significant meaning in the Diocese of Syracuse. Since 2010, it has been the day when volunteers throughout the diocese, nominated by their pastors, are honored with the Immaculata Award. Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Cunningham established the tradition to show appreciation to volunteer members of the lay faithful for their outstanding service to Christ and his Church. The name of the award reflects the celebration’s proximity to the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and the model of humble service that the Blessed Mother gives us.

This year, 120 recipients representing 84 parishes were welcomed by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia during Vespers at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Bishop Lucia proclaimed it “a day to rejoice in the Lord always as we honor those who’ve made God’s kindness and love evident in our parish communities, in this local church.”

The Catholic Sun separately interviewed several of the recipients, but their comments exposed a group mentality. Each articulated a very common theme.

“I am humbled, not deserving,” shared Karen Taylor of Most Holy Rosary in Maine. Her words would be echoed by each person we spoke with, but she also had a very personal reason for her service. “I do this really in memory of my dad.” Her father, the late Robert Taylor, “was just such a wonderful guy,” she told us, and himself a fervent volunteer.

Wendy Bousfield is a University-neighborhood resident who is a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. A convert to Catholicism in 1996, she serves in a number of capacities. “I’ve been on the inquiry team for quite a few years, where we introduce the faith to people considering converting to Roman Catholicism.” She added that “one of the things about volunteering for the Cathedral is that I am around so many incredibly inspiring people.”

Maureen Murphy accepted on behalf of her sister, Katherine Golden, of St Augustine in Baldwinsville who has recently entered into hospice care. “She is just always present. She was, you know, still working full time. But she was at every function the church had, helping in some way.” Murphy added that her sister didn’t feel worthy, but St Augustine believed otherwise. “She’s just absolutely good to the core and has made a quiet impact over the last 20 years. Very, very well loved. I’m proud of her and it’s a beautiful recognition.”

Karl and Joyce Schmidt received the award for their service to St. Joseph/St Patrick in Utica. They joined the parish in 1961. Karl served on the committee that formed their first pastoral council and helped organize the first HOPE Appeal campaign in the Utica area. Joyce taught faith formation for 35 years and serves as a lector and Eucharistic minister. They too were “humbled and honored.”

We asked Karl to share his thoughts on volunteering. He recommends that people should “get involved, even in a small way” to start. “Getting involved means you have a social connection to the other parishioners. It makes you feel like you’re at home, rather than just coming into Sunday’s church and going out.”

Father Joseph Zareski, pastor of St. Anthony and St. Mary parishes in Cortland and St. Margaret’s Church in Homer, agrees. “This keeps people really focused on what’s important, being charitable, and getting things done for the parish and for other people.” He also understands the value of volunteers and thinks the Immaculata is a great way to show appreciation. “It’s important because of the fact that people need to be honored. They take the time to volunteer and do all this work in their parish.”

Deacon Jim Tokos of Most Holy Rosary in Maine was impressed with the spirit and the people that nearly filled the Cathedral. “This is one of the nicest things that the diocese has done, this Immaculata Award. It’s a nice way to recognize people.”

2023 Immaculata Award Recipients