Humble servants: Immaculata Award recipients have something in common

Dec 14, 2023 | Local

By Dc. Tom Cuskey
Editor

The 2nd Sunday of Advent carries a significant meaning in the Diocese of Syracuse. Since 2010, it has been the day when volunteers throughout the diocese, nominated by their pastors, are honored with the Immaculata Award. Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Cunningham established the tradition to show appreciation to volunteer members of the lay faithful for their outstanding service to Christ and his Church. The name of the award reflects the celebration’s proximity to the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and the model of humble service that the Blessed Mother gives us.

This year, 120 recipients representing 84 parishes were welcomed by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia during Vespers at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Bishop Lucia proclaimed it “a day to rejoice in the Lord always as we honor those who’ve made God’s kindness and love evident in our parish communities, in this local church.”

The Catholic Sun separately interviewed several of the recipients, but their comments exposed a group mentality. Each articulated a very common theme.

“I am humbled, not deserving,” shared Karen Taylor of Most Holy Rosary in Maine. Her words would be echoed by each person we spoke with, but she also had a very personal reason for her service. “I do this really in memory of my dad.” Her father, the late Robert Taylor, “was just such a wonderful guy,” she told us, and himself a fervent volunteer.

Wendy Bousfield is a University-neighborhood resident who is a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. A convert to Catholicism in 1996, she serves in a number of capacities. “I’ve been on the inquiry team for quite a few years, where we introduce the faith to people considering converting to Roman Catholicism.” She added that “one of the things about volunteering for the Cathedral is that I am around so many incredibly inspiring people.”

Maureen Murphy accepted on behalf of her sister, Katherine Golden, of St Augustine in Baldwinsville who has recently entered into hospice care. “She is just always present. She was, you know, still working full time. But she was at every function the church had, helping in some way.” Murphy added that her sister didn’t feel worthy, but St Augustine believed otherwise. “She’s just absolutely good to the core and has made a quiet impact over the last 20 years. Very, very well loved. I’m proud of her and it’s a beautiful recognition.”

Karl and Joyce Schmidt received the award for their service to St. Joseph/St Patrick in Utica. They joined the parish in 1961. Karl served on the committee that formed their first pastoral council and helped organize the first HOPE Appeal campaign in the Utica area. Joyce taught faith formation for 35 years and serves as a lector and Eucharistic minister. They too were “humbled and honored.”

We asked Karl to share his thoughts on volunteering. He recommends that people should “get involved, even in a small way” to start. “Getting involved means you have a social connection to the other parishioners. It makes you feel like you’re at home, rather than just coming into Sunday’s church and going out.”

Father Joseph Zareski, pastor of St. Anthony and St. Mary parishes in Cortland and St. Margaret’s Church in Homer, agrees. “This keeps people really focused on what’s important, being charitable, and getting things done for the parish and for other people.” He also understands the value of volunteers and thinks the Immaculata is a great way to show appreciation. “It’s important because of the fact that people need to be honored. They take the time to volunteer and do all this work in their parish.”

Deacon Jim Tokos of Most Holy Rosary in Maine was impressed with the spirit and the people that nearly filled the Cathedral. “This is one of the nicest things that the diocese has done, this Immaculata Award. It’s a nice way to recognize people.”

2023 Immaculata Award Recipients

The Mertz Family
St. John the Evangelist, Bainbridge

Catherine Golden
(Accepted by her sister – Maureen Murphy)
St. Augustine, Baldwinsville

Sue McManus
St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville

Billy Lisconish
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville

Andrew Kavulich
Church of the Holy Trinity, Binghamton

William Benedict
St. Thomas Aquinas, Binghamton

Mary Szczech
Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Syracuse

Karen Anne Howard
Parish of Sts. John & Andrew, Binghamton

Mary Quinn & Margaret Quinn
Margaret is not attending
St. Francis of Assisi, Binghamton

Mary Grace Silba
St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton

Deborah & Clark Graves
Divine Mercy & the Mission of St. Bernadette, Central Square

Joyce Bojdak
St. Patrick – St. Anthony, Chadwicks

James & Karen Winkler
St. Mary, Clinton

Richard & Cathie Fluharty
Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills

Gabriel DiPietro
St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford

Annamaria Maniaci
St. Anthony of Padua, Cortland

Alex & Mary Faraoni
St. Mary, Cortland

John & Cathy Albert
St. Joseph, Deposit

Janet & Leo Grippen
St. Mary, Kirkwood

Deborah Wayman
Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor

Roger & Elizabeth Schafer
Holy Cross, DeWitt

James & Anne Wright
St. Anthony of Padua, Syracuse

Margaret Helt
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott

Dennis & Julie Slattery
Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal

Erin Wilday
St. Anthony of Padua, Endicott

Elaine Andrejko
St. Joseph, Endicott

Gerald Kettle
Church of the Holy Family, Endwell

Karen Taylor
Most Holy Rosary, Maine

Nancy & Walter Shepard
Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville

Andrew Larkin Erickson
Immaculate Conception, Greene

Denise Dinski
St. Mary, Hamilton

Stephanie Mosher
St. Joan of Arc, Morrisville

Glenn Osterhout
St. Joseph, Oriskany Falls

Laurie Ostrander
St. Bernard, Waterville

Bill & Shirley Mayers
St. James, Johnson City

Pearl Simmons
St. Patrick, Jordan

Edward & Paulette Nickerson
St. Joseph, Lee Center

Honorable David & Connie Hurd
St. Paul, Rome

Robert & Claire Dana
Christ the King, Liverpool

John & Mary Kay Schramm
Pope John XXIII, Liverpool

Richard & Mary Ellen Crolick
St. Ann, Manlius

Vernon & Marilyn Bush
St. Francis Xavier, Marcellus

Alvah (posthumously)
& Mary Louise Seymour
St. Margaret, Mattydale

Anne Stark
St. Anne, Mother of Mary, Mexico

Dean & Kathy Allen
Christ our Light, Pulaski

Lisa Johnson
St. Therese of the Infant Jesus, New Berlin

Carolyn Merhib
St. Malachy, Sherburne

Camille Jasinski
Sacred Heart & St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills

Richard & Eralda Walters
St. Rose of Lima, North Syracuse

Rose Whipple
Spirit of Hope Catholic Community, Oneida Area

Edward & Mary Patricia Goodness
St. Mary of the Assumption Shrine, Oswego

Colleen Smithers
St. Stephen, Phoenix

Kathleen Loreto
St. John the Baptist, Rome

Patricia Martinelli
Transfiguration, Rome

Judy Palitti
St. Mary – St. Peter, Rome

Roseanne Canestrare
St. Marianne Cope, Solvay

Joanne Amato
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Syracuse

Wendy Bousfield
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse

Chris Sheperdson
Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse

John Fitzgerald
St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse

Cindee Musumeci
Our Lady of Pompei – St. Peter, Syracuse

David William
St. John the Baptist – Holy Trinity, Syracuse

Tamara Lewis
Most Holy Rosary, Syracuse

Joseph & Barbara Giocondo
Transfiguration, Syracuse

The Trinh Family
Historic Old St. John, Utica

Karl & Joyce Schmidt
St. Joseph – St. Patrick, Utica

Siosianna Merz
St. Mark, Utica

Carol Armitage
Holy Trinity, Utica

Karen J. Stanislaus, Esq.
Mary, Mother of Our Savior, Utica

John Reale, Jr.
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, Blessed Sacrament, Utica

Frank & Ann Nicosia
St. Vincent de Paul – Blessed Sacrament, Vestal

 

Not Attending in person

 

Mary Brennan
St. Agnes Mission, Afton

Ss. Cyril’s Sandwich Ministry
Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Binghamton

William Newland
St. Paul, Binghamton

Kathleen Reynolds
St. Patrick, Binghamton

Joni Lore
|St. Joseph, Camillus

Nicholas Caputo
Sacred Heart, Cicero

Paula Ryan
St. Ambrose, Endicott

Mary Ann Langlois
Holy Trinity, Fulton

Patrick & Cynthia Finsterwalder
St. Margaret, Homer

Marion Rosengren
St. Joseph, Oxford

Joseph & Susan McDonald
St. Stephen – St. Patrick, Marathon & Whitney Point

Barbara Turner
St. Joseph, Sanitaria Springs

Jean Moth
Holy Family, Syracuse

