Congratulate the 2022 Immaculata Award Recipients

Dec 7, 2022 | Featured, Local

On Sunday, December 4, during a prayer liturgy at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, more than 100 people from parishes across the Diocese of Syracuse were honored with the Immaculata Awaard. Each year, lay women and men from parishes are nominated, celebrating them for their volunteer services to parishes and people. The full story will be in the December 22 edition of The Catholic Sun, and here are this year’s recipients:

Marion “Duffy” Geary
Spirit of Hope Catholic Community

Eileen Tallmadge
St. Agnes Mission, Afton

Stephen & Louise Witham
St. John the Evangelist, Bainbridge

Michael & Maureen Conway
St. Augustine, Baldwinsville

Robert Hourihan
St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville

Melissa Demjanenko
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville

Kurt & Lisa Payne
Church of the Holy Trinity, Binghamton

Ss. Cyril & Methodius Rosary Makers (received by Eileen Kumpon)
Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Binghamton

Rosemary Reich
St. Thomas Aquinas, Binghamton

Tom & Molly Kane
St. Patrick, Binghamton

Julie Winner
St. Joseph, Oxford

Mary Ellen McGory
Parish of Sts. John & Andrew, Binghamton

Sarah Blabac
St. Francis of Assisi, Binghamton

Marie Evans
St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton

Norman Shadduck
St. Paul, Binghamton

Eileen Dailey
St. Joseph, Camillus

Paul & Jean Postell
Divine Mercy, Central Square

Mike & Bonnie Sheehan
The Mission of St. Bernadette, Constantia

Mary Ann Knapp
St. Patrick / St. Anthony Chadwicks

Donna Wilson
Sacred Heart, Cicero

Josephine Kellogg
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Cincinnatus

Joyce Van De Weert
St. Stephen / St. Patrick, Marathon & Whitney Point

Mary Haust
St. Vincent de Paul / Blessed Sacrament, Vestal

William & Bonnie Waldron
St. Mary, Clinton

Alfred Allen
Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills

Paul Sirtoli
St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford

Leon Wheaton
St. Anthony of Padua, Cortland

Mary Pitcher
St. Mary, Cortland

Jeff Griswold
St. Margaret, Homer

Ellen Ficurilli
St. Joseph, Deposit

Mary Jane Friedman
St. Mary, Kirkwood

Eric & Teresa Monico
St. Joseph, Sanitaria Springs

Beth Klutts
Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor

Regina Harty
Holy Cross, DeWitt

Ada Hernandez
St. Anthony of Padua, Syracuse

Chris B. Free
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott

Frances V. Davis
Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal

Carol Esposito
St. Ambrose, Endicott

Mike & Patti Ciotoli
St. Anthony of Padua, Endicott

Amy Barrett
St. Joseph, Endicott

Mary Evans
Church of the Holy Family, Endwell

Frances Olsen
Most Holy Rosary, Maine

Kathleen Elliott (Not Attending)
Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville

Joseph & Cara Allen
Holy Trinity, Fulton

Cherie Edwards
St. Stephen, Phoenix

Lorraine Detweiler
Immaculate Conception, Greene

Nancy Roberts
St. Mary, Hamilton

Judy Parker
St. Joan of Arc, Morrisville

Linda Osterhout
St. Joseph, Oriskany Falls

Mary McLean
St. Bernard, Waterville

Bob & Mary Joan Sheredy
St. James, Johnson City

Dawn Zingaro
St. Patrick, Jordan

Tom Meyers
St. Joseph, Lee Center

Gerard & Norma Dite
St. Paul, Rome

Thomas Batovsky
Christ the King, Liverpool

Donald & Patricia MacLaughlin
Pope John XXIII, Liverpool

Chester (Chuck) Szulis
Epiphany Parish, Liverpool

Kenneth W. Voss
St. Ann, Manlius

Patty Gooden
St. Francis Xavier, Marcellus

Kathy Epolito
St. Margaret, Mattydale

Dominick Ciciriello
St. Anne, Mother of Mary, Mexico

Steve Warchol
Christ our Light, Pulaski

Keith & Maria Wilcox
St. Theresa, New Berlin

Kevin & Gloria Jenny
St. Malachy, Sherburne

Diane Ponzio
St. Rose of Lima, North Syracuse

Dennis & Mary Catherine Donovan
St. Mary of the Assumption Shrine, Oswego

Michael & Pat Alivero
Transfiguration, Syracuse

Annette Marullo
St. John the Baptist, Rome

John Pich
Transfiguration, Rome

Katie Connor & Kim Ocuto
St. Mary / St. Peter, Rome

John & Kathleen Formoza
St. Marianne Cope, Solvay

John & Jane Stopher
All Saints, Syracuse

Jack & Debbie Rotondo
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Syracuse

William & Carol Steves
Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Syracuse

Patti Paolotto
Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse

Jacquelyn Aloi
St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse

Nancy Keoghan
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse

Daryl Hall
Holy Family, Syracuse

Mary Scarfino
Our Lady of Pompei / St. Peter, Syracuse

Chester & Mary Wisniewski
St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity, Syracuse

Virginia Allen Russo
Most Holy Rosary, Syracuse

James & Patricia Salerno
Historic Old St. John, Utica

Maria Salamida
St. Joseph / St. Patrick, Utica

Robert, Barbara & Paul Mickler
Holy Trinity, Utica

Thomas & Ann Demidow
St. Anthony & St. Agnes, Utica

Dolores Sharpe
St. Mark, Utica

Leigh D’Agostino
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel / Blessed Sacrament, Utica

Daniel Swider
Mary, Mother of Our Savior, Utica

Related Articles


Website Proudly Supported By

Learn More