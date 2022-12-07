Congratulate the 2022 Immaculata Award Recipients

On Sunday, December 4, during a prayer liturgy at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, more than 100 people from parishes across the Diocese of Syracuse were honored with the Immaculata Awaard. Each year, lay women and men from parishes are nominated, celebrating them for their volunteer services to parishes and people. The full story will be in the December 22 edition of The Catholic Sun, and here are this year’s recipients:

Marion “Duffy” Geary

Spirit of Hope Catholic Community

Eileen Tallmadge

St. Agnes Mission, Afton

Stephen & Louise Witham

St. John the Evangelist, Bainbridge

Michael & Maureen Conway

St. Augustine, Baldwinsville

Robert Hourihan

St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville

Melissa Demjanenko

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville

Kurt & Lisa Payne

Church of the Holy Trinity, Binghamton

Ss. Cyril & Methodius Rosary Makers (received by Eileen Kumpon)

Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Binghamton

Rosemary Reich

St. Thomas Aquinas, Binghamton

Tom & Molly Kane

St. Patrick, Binghamton

Julie Winner

St. Joseph, Oxford

Mary Ellen McGory

Parish of Sts. John & Andrew, Binghamton

Sarah Blabac

St. Francis of Assisi, Binghamton

Marie Evans

St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton

Norman Shadduck

St. Paul, Binghamton

Eileen Dailey

St. Joseph, Camillus

Paul & Jean Postell

Divine Mercy, Central Square

Mike & Bonnie Sheehan

The Mission of St. Bernadette, Constantia

Mary Ann Knapp

St. Patrick / St. Anthony Chadwicks

Donna Wilson

Sacred Heart, Cicero

Josephine Kellogg

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Cincinnatus

Joyce Van De Weert

St. Stephen / St. Patrick, Marathon & Whitney Point

Mary Haust

St. Vincent de Paul / Blessed Sacrament, Vestal

William & Bonnie Waldron

St. Mary, Clinton

Alfred Allen

Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills

Paul Sirtoli

St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford

Leon Wheaton

St. Anthony of Padua, Cortland

Mary Pitcher

St. Mary, Cortland

Jeff Griswold

St. Margaret, Homer

Ellen Ficurilli

St. Joseph, Deposit

Mary Jane Friedman

St. Mary, Kirkwood

Eric & Teresa Monico

St. Joseph, Sanitaria Springs

Beth Klutts

Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor

Regina Harty

Holy Cross, DeWitt

Ada Hernandez

St. Anthony of Padua, Syracuse

Chris B. Free

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott

Frances V. Davis

Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal

Carol Esposito

St. Ambrose, Endicott

Mike & Patti Ciotoli

St. Anthony of Padua, Endicott

Amy Barrett

St. Joseph, Endicott

Mary Evans

Church of the Holy Family, Endwell

Frances Olsen

Most Holy Rosary, Maine

Kathleen Elliott (Not Attending)

Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville

Joseph & Cara Allen

Holy Trinity, Fulton

Cherie Edwards

St. Stephen, Phoenix

Lorraine Detweiler

Immaculate Conception, Greene

Nancy Roberts

St. Mary, Hamilton

Judy Parker

St. Joan of Arc, Morrisville

Linda Osterhout

St. Joseph, Oriskany Falls

Mary McLean

St. Bernard, Waterville

Bob & Mary Joan Sheredy

St. James, Johnson City

Dawn Zingaro

St. Patrick, Jordan

Tom Meyers

St. Joseph, Lee Center

Gerard & Norma Dite

St. Paul, Rome

Thomas Batovsky

Christ the King, Liverpool

Donald & Patricia MacLaughlin

Pope John XXIII, Liverpool

Chester (Chuck) Szulis

Epiphany Parish, Liverpool

Kenneth W. Voss

St. Ann, Manlius

Patty Gooden

St. Francis Xavier, Marcellus

Kathy Epolito

St. Margaret, Mattydale

Dominick Ciciriello

St. Anne, Mother of Mary, Mexico

Steve Warchol

Christ our Light, Pulaski

Keith & Maria Wilcox

St. Theresa, New Berlin

Kevin & Gloria Jenny

St. Malachy, Sherburne

Diane Ponzio

St. Rose of Lima, North Syracuse

Dennis & Mary Catherine Donovan

St. Mary of the Assumption Shrine, Oswego

Michael & Pat Alivero

Transfiguration, Syracuse

Annette Marullo

St. John the Baptist, Rome

John Pich

Transfiguration, Rome

Katie Connor & Kim Ocuto

St. Mary / St. Peter, Rome

John & Kathleen Formoza

St. Marianne Cope, Solvay

John & Jane Stopher

All Saints, Syracuse

Jack & Debbie Rotondo

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Syracuse

William & Carol Steves

Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Syracuse

Patti Paolotto

Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse

Jacquelyn Aloi

St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse

Nancy Keoghan

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse

Daryl Hall

Holy Family, Syracuse

Mary Scarfino

Our Lady of Pompei / St. Peter, Syracuse

Chester & Mary Wisniewski

St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity, Syracuse

Virginia Allen Russo

Most Holy Rosary, Syracuse

James & Patricia Salerno

Historic Old St. John, Utica

Maria Salamida

St. Joseph / St. Patrick, Utica

Robert, Barbara & Paul Mickler

Holy Trinity, Utica

Thomas & Ann Demidow

St. Anthony & St. Agnes, Utica

Dolores Sharpe

St. Mark, Utica

Leigh D’Agostino

St. Mary of Mt. Carmel / Blessed Sacrament, Utica

Daniel Swider

Mary, Mother of Our Savior, Utica