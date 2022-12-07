Congratulate the 2022 Immaculata Award Recipients

On Sunday, December 4, during a prayer liturgy at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, more than 100 people from parishes across the Diocese of Syracuse were honored with the Immaculata Awaard. Each year, lay women and men from parishes are nominated, celebrating them for their volunteer services to parishes and people. The full story will be in the December 22 edition of The Catholic Sun, and here are this year’s recipients:
Marion “Duffy” Geary
Spirit of Hope Catholic Community
Eileen Tallmadge
St. Agnes Mission, Afton
Stephen & Louise Witham
St. John the Evangelist, Bainbridge
Michael & Maureen Conway
St. Augustine, Baldwinsville
Robert Hourihan
St. Mary of the Assumption, Baldwinsville
Melissa Demjanenko
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville
Kurt & Lisa Payne
Church of the Holy Trinity, Binghamton
Ss. Cyril & Methodius Rosary Makers (received by Eileen Kumpon)
Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Binghamton
Rosemary Reich
St. Thomas Aquinas, Binghamton
Tom & Molly Kane
St. Patrick, Binghamton
Julie Winner
St. Joseph, Oxford
Mary Ellen McGory
Parish of Sts. John & Andrew, Binghamton
Sarah Blabac
St. Francis of Assisi, Binghamton
Marie Evans
St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton
Norman Shadduck
St. Paul, Binghamton
Eileen Dailey
St. Joseph, Camillus
Paul & Jean Postell
Divine Mercy, Central Square
Mike & Bonnie Sheehan
The Mission of St. Bernadette, Constantia
Mary Ann Knapp
St. Patrick / St. Anthony Chadwicks
Donna Wilson
Sacred Heart, Cicero
Josephine Kellogg
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Cincinnatus
Joyce Van De Weert
St. Stephen / St. Patrick, Marathon & Whitney Point
Mary Haust
St. Vincent de Paul / Blessed Sacrament, Vestal
William & Bonnie Waldron
St. Mary, Clinton
Alfred Allen
Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills
Paul Sirtoli
St. John the Evangelist, New Hartford
Leon Wheaton
St. Anthony of Padua, Cortland
Mary Pitcher
St. Mary, Cortland
Jeff Griswold
St. Margaret, Homer
Ellen Ficurilli
St. Joseph, Deposit
Mary Jane Friedman
St. Mary, Kirkwood
Eric & Teresa Monico
St. Joseph, Sanitaria Springs
Beth Klutts
Our Lady of Lourdes, Windsor
Regina Harty
Holy Cross, DeWitt
Ada Hernandez
St. Anthony of Padua, Syracuse
Chris B. Free
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Endicott
Frances V. Davis
Our Lady of Sorrows, Vestal
Carol Esposito
St. Ambrose, Endicott
Mike & Patti Ciotoli
St. Anthony of Padua, Endicott
Amy Barrett
St. Joseph, Endicott
Mary Evans
Church of the Holy Family, Endwell
Frances Olsen
Most Holy Rosary, Maine
Kathleen Elliott (Not Attending)
Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville
Joseph & Cara Allen
Holy Trinity, Fulton
Cherie Edwards
St. Stephen, Phoenix
Lorraine Detweiler
Immaculate Conception, Greene
Nancy Roberts
St. Mary, Hamilton
Judy Parker
St. Joan of Arc, Morrisville
Linda Osterhout
St. Joseph, Oriskany Falls
Mary McLean
St. Bernard, Waterville
Bob & Mary Joan Sheredy
St. James, Johnson City
Dawn Zingaro
St. Patrick, Jordan
Tom Meyers
St. Joseph, Lee Center
Gerard & Norma Dite
St. Paul, Rome
Thomas Batovsky
Christ the King, Liverpool
Donald & Patricia MacLaughlin
Pope John XXIII, Liverpool
Chester (Chuck) Szulis
Epiphany Parish, Liverpool
Kenneth W. Voss
St. Ann, Manlius
Patty Gooden
St. Francis Xavier, Marcellus
Kathy Epolito
St. Margaret, Mattydale
Dominick Ciciriello
St. Anne, Mother of Mary, Mexico
Steve Warchol
Christ our Light, Pulaski
Keith & Maria Wilcox
St. Theresa, New Berlin
Kevin & Gloria Jenny
St. Malachy, Sherburne
Diane Ponzio
St. Rose of Lima, North Syracuse
Dennis & Mary Catherine Donovan
St. Mary of the Assumption Shrine, Oswego
Michael & Pat Alivero
Transfiguration, Syracuse
Annette Marullo
St. John the Baptist, Rome
John Pich
Transfiguration, Rome
Katie Connor & Kim Ocuto
St. Mary / St. Peter, Rome
John & Kathleen Formoza
St. Marianne Cope, Solvay
John & Jane Stopher
All Saints, Syracuse
Jack & Debbie Rotondo
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Syracuse
William & Carol Steves
Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Syracuse
Patti Paolotto
Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse
Jacquelyn Aloi
St. Vincent de Paul, Syracuse
Nancy Keoghan
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse
Daryl Hall
Holy Family, Syracuse
Mary Scarfino
Our Lady of Pompei / St. Peter, Syracuse
Chester & Mary Wisniewski
St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity, Syracuse
Virginia Allen Russo
Most Holy Rosary, Syracuse
James & Patricia Salerno
Historic Old St. John, Utica
Maria Salamida
St. Joseph / St. Patrick, Utica
Robert, Barbara & Paul Mickler
Holy Trinity, Utica
Thomas & Ann Demidow
St. Anthony & St. Agnes, Utica
Dolores Sharpe
St. Mark, Utica
Leigh D’Agostino
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel / Blessed Sacrament, Utica
Daniel Swider
Mary, Mother of Our Savior, Utica