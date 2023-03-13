IC Fayetteville student pursued spelling bee title with ‘vehemence’

Fifth grader comes very close in annual competition

The word was “vehemence.” For the preceding three rounds, Caydence Snakard held tight with the only other remaining competitor of the 24 who started in the recent Syracuse Post-Standard/syracuse.com Spelling Bee. It came down to a duel, spelling with the passion that “vehemence” infers.

That word, though, was her undoing in the 10th round.

The fifth grade student at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville placed second. The champ, Simran Sanders, a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, won it in round 11 by spelling “plutonomy.” Caydence, though, is undeterred, building a track record for success.

“I did my first spelling bee at my school and lost that last year,” she told The Catholic Sun. “But this year, I won my school spelling bee and then made it to the regional spelling bee and came in second place.”

Three Christian Brothers Academy students were among the 24 competitors: eighth grader Andy Truong, seventh round, “equivocate”; seventh grader Christian Lee, sixth round, “gluttonous”; and seventh grader Vivaan Shah, third round, “lithophone.”

This year’s winner finished second last year. It’s a trend Caydence hopes to now repeat.

“Yes, I want to compete again next year and try this time to make it to the national Scripps Spelling Bee.”

Caydence’s determination and poise under pressure is a testimony to her upbringing and her Catholic education.

“She’s always been in a Catholic school environment,” says her mom, Eileen Snakard. “There’s a lot of family involvement. I went to public school growing up and I don’t remember having so much family involvement in the daily life of the student. It was a real team effort. And I think that’s really important in the Catholic community.”

Eileen also credits the spirit of teamwork at IC with helping Caydence. “The other kids helped her study her words. And the teachers were involved as well. They are your Catholic family. It’s been really quite wonderful, and the small class size has been great.”

If she qualifies, Caydence will be eligible to compete in the regional event through the eighth grade.

”Three more years, if I make it there,” she says with humble determination.

We’ll all be praying for her with great vehemence.