IC kindergartners see sights of Fayetteville

The Immaculate Conception School kindergarten class of Maureen Pierret and Julie Addonizio had its “Fayetteville Walking Tour” on June 7. The pupils rode the bus to the Fayetteville Firehouse for their first stop and learned safety tips. They even had the chance to sit in the firetruck, hold the firehose, and sprinkle water. The kindergartners walked with their teachers and the volunteer parents to the Fayetteville Free Library where they enjoyed stories read by the librarians. The next stop was Sno Top Ice Cream in Manlius; the last stop was the Manlius Police Department where they were able to sit in the police car complete with the siren. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)