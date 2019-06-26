IC Mass honors grads in Fayetteville

The Immaculate Conception School sixth-grade class of Danielle Paige held its graduation ceremony and Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville. Father Thomas Ryan concelebrated the Mass with Monsignor Ronald Bill. The IC Choir directed by IC School music teacher Denise Velardi provided the music with piano accompaniment by her husband, Aaron Velardi. Diplomas were presented by Principal Donald Mills, Father Tom Ryan, and Madelyn Duffy. Three special awards were given: the Sister EJ Award (former principal), the IC Spirit Award and the Light The Way Award (in honor of the late School Counselor Patty Schramm). A reception prepared by the fifth-grade parents followed the ceremony. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)