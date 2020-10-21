IC pupils glory in their pumpkin patch

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many scheduled field trips and events have been on hold at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville, but the school continues to provide fun and outside activities for all the pupils. On Oct. 14, with the help of the Home and School Association, the sixth-grade class of Danielle Paige organized the first ever “IC Pumpkin Patch” for the whole school. The sixth-graders designed the layout of the pumpkin patch on the school grounds, posted the name of each classroom, and placed all the pumpkins according to the number of pupils in each class. They even made a pathway of pumpkins for the pupils to walk through the patch. Sixth-graders were assigned to help each class navigate where to go. It was a fun and successful event organized, designed, and executed by the sixth-grade “Light the Way” leaders. The pumpkins were provided by a local farm. Cider and doughnuts were provided by the HSA to each classroom. (Photos courtesy Caroline Agor-Calimlim)