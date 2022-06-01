IC School celebrates Feast of Ascension

Fayetteville — IC School celebrated the Feast of the Ascension of Our Lord with the first-grade students in Jennifer Centore’s class preparing the liturgy. This Mass was celebrated by Father Tom Ryan with Father Philip Hearn and a visiting priest from Boston assisting. Students from pre-K to sixth grade attended the Mass as well as parents and families. One of the first graders played the violin as prelude and a special Ascension song was sung at the end of the liturgy by the first graders. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)