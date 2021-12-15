Immaculate Conception School celebrates Feast of the Immaculate Conception

The fourth-grade class of Jane Kirkgasser prepared, read and brought the gifts at the celebration of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Dec. 8 at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville. Father Philip Hearn celebrated the Mass and gave the blessings to all the students, teachers and parents who attended. As prelude to the Mass, the IC School Orchestra played a selection of Christmas music with Muriel Bodley conducting. The fourth-grade class sang Mary’s Song under the direction of the school’s music teacher, Denise Velardi, and the IC Cantors provided the songs and hymns at the Mass (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim).