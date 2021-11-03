IC School features saintly array of students on Nov. 1

The second-grade class of Corey Stone and Danielle Paige portrayed saints for the Nov. 1 celebration of the All Saints Day Mass and Liturgy at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville. Celebrating the Mass were Fathers Thomas Ryan and Philip Hearn. The students researched the story behind their chosen saints and dressed up as their saint. The students also memorized some important facts about their saints and stood by the altar as they spoke about their saints in front of their parents and the school community. Students from kindergarten to sixth grade attended the Mass. One of the second-graders played the violin during Communion and music was provided by the IC Choir led by music teacher Denise Velardi. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)