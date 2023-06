Third-graders at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville celebrated their reading program with their annual Wax Museum. The students dressed as their chosen special person — a historical figure or a sports personality. Students from kindergarten to sixth grade went to visit the Wax Museum and watched and listened as they came alive to tell their story. Families were also invited to the event. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)